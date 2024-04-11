Junior Pope: Survivor Recounts Happenings Before Accident Which Resulted In Actor’s Death [Video]

Advertisement

One of the survivors of the boat mishap that killed Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, has recounted the last minutes before the accident which led to the death of the actor.

Naija News reported that the 39-year-old actor and some others drowned in the Delta State axis of River Niger while coming back from a movie location in a boat.

The actor was finally confirmed dead on Wednesday night, a few hours after leaving the set of the movie titled “The Other Side Of Life” being produced by Adamma Luke.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed Junior Pope’s death on Thursday and stated that three other corpses are yet to be found.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session on Thursday, the survivor named TC stated that the actor was apprehensive while he was on the boat.

TC, one of the production crew members, said the lack of experience on the part of the person sailing the boat led to the accident.

He said: “Before I entered the boat, the first thing Junior Pope asked me was ‘What I’m I doing?’ And I said I was observing the water people. I can’t pass without sharing something. I have given them Fanta, so I don’t want anything bad to happen to me. Junior Pope agreed.

“While we were going, the boat guy was wearing an earpiece, and Junior Pope was doing a video, I saw a small canoe with fishermen in front and due to his lack of experience, he drove right into the last point of the canoe and we somersaulted.”

