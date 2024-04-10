Connect with us

Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 10th April, 2024

Published

on

at

7:08 AM
Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 10th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Presidency on Tuesday said the concerted efforts of the Yemi Cardoso-led Central Bank of Nigeria aimed at stabilising the naira aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s “multi-faceted approach to ridding the nation’s foreign exchange market of malign actors and sharp practices.”

Vanguard: One week into the new electricity tariff regime, information flowing from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has indicated that over 20 percent of consumers categorized as Band A do not have prepaid meters, a major factor in determining actual usage for the purpose of bill settlement.

Daily Trust: Super Falcons of Nigeria have broken a 16-year jinx to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. This happened at the expense of a spirited South Africa in Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Tribune: The National Chairman of All Progressive Congress ( APC) who was a former Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje along with his wife, son and six others are to be arraigned at a Kano High Court on 17th April 2024. According to a writ of summon, they are being arraigned for eight-count charges concerning dollar bribery allegation, diversion and misappropriation of funds that include alleged $413,000 and N1.38bn bribery, among others.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.

