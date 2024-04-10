Junior Pope Is Alive – AGN President, Emeka Rollas Confirms

Advertisement

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has confirmed that Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, is alive.

Rollas, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, said contrary to earlier reports, Junior Pope is alive and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He wrote, “What God cannot do does not exist. Junior Pope is alive.

“He is taking treatment in the hospital.”

There had been fears that Pope died on Wednesday alongside three others after their boat capsized while attempting to cross the River Niger to shoot a film.

Nobody Has The Right To Ask You For A DNA, Remarry After Mohbad’s One Year Remembrance – Fayose Advises Wunmi

Isaac Fayose, the brother of former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised Wunmi, the widow of deceased musician, Mohbad, to remarry and ignore her critics.

Fayose stated this via a recorded video addressed to Wunmi.

In the video, Fayose urged the bereaved to ignore those demanding a DNA test to prove that her son Liam was fathered by her late husband, Mohbad.

He argued that the only person with the right to demand a DNA test is Mohbad.

Fayose subsequently advised the widow to find a good man and remarry after Mohbad’s one-year remembrance.

He added that the living should not stop living because of the dead, as everyone’s journey is different.