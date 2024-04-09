Your Statement Is Full Of Sound And Fury – S’South Chieftains Knocks Atiku Over Comment On Proposed Projects

Advertisement

South-South stakeholders have tackled former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar over his comments on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Railway and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Atiku had reportedly questioned the government’s decision to start the coastal projects.

Reacting, the chairman of Crystal United Club in Uyo, Asuquo Akpan and former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla warned the Waziri to retract his comment.

They accused him of attempting to deprive them of meaningful projects as he did when he allegedly sold Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (Alscon) plant in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom.

Obono-Obla accused Atiku of using politics to sabotage the two well-conceived projects that can transform the Southern region in particular and Nigeria in general.

In his statement, Obono-Obla said, “It is disconcerting that Atiku Abubakar, the former VP would be intentional and deliberately confusing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Railway and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway under the guise of oppositional politics and or promoting the virtues of transparency and accountability.

“Atiku’s statement is full of sound and fury, signifying nothing but a thinly veiled opposition to the two projects, perhaps because of sectional and regional interests masked and disguised in highly wired politics which has always been the bane of Nigeria.”

He alleged that the former VP is the same person who, in 2004, stutified the economic growth of the South South geopolitical region when he was the Chairman of National Privatization Council of Nigeria when he reportedly ensured the sale of Alscon plant in Ikot Abasi to undeserving Russian investors, known as UC Rusal for $250 million.