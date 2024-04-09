Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 9th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 9th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is probing 50 bank accounts, as it recovered N30 billion in the case of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, and the ongoing probe of the ministry over alleged money laundering. The latest development was revealed in a bulletin titled, “EFCC Alert,” detailing some major arrests, prosecutions, and recoveries made by the commission within the last month.

Vanguard: Currency dealers yesterday lamented mounting losses and declining dollar demand as the naira appreciated further in the official and parallel markets, following a 12 per cent or N152.23 reduction in bureaux de change, BDC, exchange rate to N1,117.5 per dollar by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The Nation: The stage is set for ministers to present their scorecards on the delivery of ministries on the eight priority areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination/Head of Central Coordination Delivery Unit (CDCU), Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman, dropped the hint in Abuja yesterday.

Daily Trust: The impeachment of Phillip Shaibu in Edo State has made him the 17th deputy governor to be impeached since Nigeria’s return to civil rule in 1999, Daily Trust reports. Pundits say these developments call for stronger constitutional backing for deputy governors in the country to reserve the sanctity of their offices and democracy as a whole.

