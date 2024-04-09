Eid-El-Fitr: Police Gives Security Update In Ogun Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

Advertisement

The Ogun State Police Command announced on Tuesday that roadblocks and patrols in certain areas of the state will increase to prevent criminal activities during the 2024 Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

In addition, the command stated that its officers have been deployed to oversee the praying grounds and are working closely with other security agencies to ensure the safety of individuals and their properties during the festive season.

To ensure effective monitoring, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has instructed supervisory Area Commanders to provide regular situation reports to the state command throughout the celebrations.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this information in a statement released to journalists on Tuesday (today).

She said, “Policemen have been drafted to man critical flashpoints from April 8, 2024, with a heavy presence of security personnel conducting barricaded stop and searches in areas like Kemta, Bamboo, Onigarri, Odeda, Long Bridge, Alapako, Ogunmakin, Foursquare, Straight gate.”

Odutola appealed for cooperation from the members of the public.

She said: “Visitors entering into the Gateway State should expect thorough checks for security purposes and are enjoined to exercise patience as there will be few checks and checkpoints deliberately created for the security pleasures of residents”.

“Prayer grounds will witness the deployment of specialised units which will man the gates. Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Counter Terrorism, and Mobile Police will be visible at praying grounds, all strategically placed to curb attacks and ward off criminals.

“Other security agencies in collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command will be on patrol of the Lagos Ibadan expressway, as well as Sagamu Benin highway, Kara long bridge, will remain on surveillance by the Divisional Police Officers in their respective area of jurisdiction.”

Individuals frequenting retail stores, cafes, bars, diners, and lodgings are vulnerable to criminal activities and are advised to remain vigilant and safeguard their belongings to avoid becoming prey to malicious intentions, the police statement warns.