‘You Didn’t Take My Soul With All You Did To Me’ – Do2dtun Blasts Wicked Ex-Inlaws

Nigerian media personality cum hypeman, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has lashed out at his ex-inlaws on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Naija News recalls that Do2dtun has been at loggerheads with his ex-wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo and inlaws over the custody of his children since their marriage crashed.

In a post via his Instagram page on Monday, the media personality said he didn’t die despite all that his inlaws and haters did to him.

According to him, his ex-inlaws, haters, blogs and trolls contributed to destroying his name, family and kids.

He wrote, “#WorldDotunDay will mean I also get a few things off my chest… No more excuses to do anything you like to me. I am 40 & not regular.. you have built a new Machine.. “I AM LIKE PEPSI 💙.. you never see me coming” THIRST FOR MORE 💙

“This is specifically for the TROLLS; DOUBTERS; LOSERS, HATERS, KIDS THIEVES, WICKED EX IN-LAWS. LIARS, BAD PRESS,

BLOGS LIKE PUNCH NEWSPAPERS WHO WAS PAID TO DAMAGE ME; THE NAYSAYERS; CONNIVERS, MANIPULATORS; AND DETRACTORS who contributed to changing the of course of my history. Who have deprived me from taking my chances with my girls; who don’t respect my years of experience and hard work.

“I am 40 now. you didn’t take my soul with all you did to me but you built a new MAN. I didn’t let you win. I am not weak but I am wiser now. You all want me to beg fried fish and the family for me to see my kids. LOL.. jokers .. Lesson 101: let a good family thrive and even if it’s not, not my name and my kids. Do everything to me but if you contribute to destroying my name, my family and kids.

“You have crossed the line & truly you all are the ones that owe me an apology. You wronged the wrong one.

I REPEAT, KEEP THE KIDS FOR LIFE TILL WE MEET AGAIN and as for others please henceforth Respect my innovations;

hustle, my work and my NAME. GOD DOESN’T SLEEP AND IF HAVE FORGOTTEN MY CONTRIBUTIONS, GOOD FOR YOU. Look for another mentor but don’t touch what I sweated for. I’ll bite you hard. MY NEW BEGINNING today marks the day I ever speak about you filthy lots. OLADOTUN TI GBERA”