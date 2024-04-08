Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 8th April, 2024

Advertisement

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 8th April 2024

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, arrived in Lagos State for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The Nigerian leader was received at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some members of the State Executive Council.

Recall that in a statement on Saturday, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said Tinubu will “observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family in deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan.”

Ngelale added that the president will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

The Eid-el-Fitri festival is celebrated by Muslims worldwide after observing Ramadan fasting for 29 or 30 days.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday confirmed that a lieutenant of the Nigerian Army was recently killed in an ambush by terrorists in Borno State.

The statement released by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward added that four other military personnel were wounded during the ambush, which occurred on Friday, April 5.

He also revealed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, who engaged in a gun battle with the terrorists, killed six of the criminals during the encounter, while five AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Gen Edward said the wounded military personnel are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, and troops are on the trail of the remaining terrorists who laid ambush for them.

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April 2024 as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known in a statement on Sunday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

The minister congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He also called on Muslim faithfuls to imbibe and practise the virtues that entail kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reiterated that he does not plan to leave the party.

He made the remarks on Sunday when he donated a borehole to Pantami Sheep Market in Gombe State.

The former Governor of Anambra State insisted that he would continue to stand for the peaceful resolution of issues in the party despite the Nigeria Labour Congress, through its spokesman, Benson Upah, saying that Obi is free to leave the LP.

According to him, the NLC cannot stand in the way of the presidential candidate should he decide to defect to another political platform.

While describing him as an asset, the spokesman reiterated that the congress would not stand in his way if he chose to leave.

However, the LP presidential candidate stated that he does not have a plan to dump the LP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the decision of President Bola Tinubu to kickstart the construction of the 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday through his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, queried why the project is shrouded in so much secrecy.

The former Vice President said the coastal highway project would lead to the loss of jobs and investments, which is not what Nigerians need at a time when the population is battling with inflation.

The statement also accused the Tinubu administration of setting up the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund as a means of siphoning public funds through shady projects with the current Lagos-Calabar highway project being one of them.

According to him, after the Minister of Works, David Umahi, had initially said the project had been awarded to Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech Construction Company Limited (Hitech) at zero cost to Nigeria as it would be a build, operate and transfer project, the Minister still went ahead to present a memo in March 2024 seeking the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the sum of N1.06 trillion that would be paid to Chagoury’s firm for the first phase of the project which is wholly in Lagos.

The Rivers Police Command has warned that it would not tolerate any form of political crisis in the state.

The Command urged those involved in the ongoing crisis in the state to sheath their swords.

Speaking via a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command noted that they were aware of the various political statements and sentiments that have been circulating within the state.

The Command warned that it would not fail to take decisive action against any person found to be in violation of the laws and orders in the state.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has warned the Immediate past Governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, against dragging President Bola Tinubu, into his corruption saga.

Naija News reports that Yusuf, in a statement through his media aide, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Sunday, April 7, noted that his administration will stop at nothing to bring Ganduje to book over the corruption perpetuated during his eight years of leadership.

The Governor claims that his administration’s eight months in office have remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards.

Yusuf insisted that Ganduje presided over two unproductive tenures, which were characterised by nepotism and an inability to cater to the needs of Kano’s population.

He advised Ganduje to stop dragging Tinubu into his court case because the president would not want to interfere in cases before the court, just like the governorship tribunal judgement.

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, says his party is in talks with some prominent Nigerians about how to win the 2027 elections in Nigeria.

He, however, ruled out the chances of a merger with other political parties.

Gabam, in an interview with the Punch, which was published on Sunday, 7th April, also ruled out the possibility of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, defecting to the SDP for the 2027 elections.

Asked if the aforementioned politicians had reached out to him for the 2027 elections, the SDP national chairman maintained that while his party is discussing with a lot of prominent Nigerians “beyond your imagination,” the details are strictly a confidential issue, and not for the public domain.

He added that his relationship with the likes of Atiku, Obi and El-Rufai dates back several years and particularly, El-Rufai’s recent visit is not a political one, but a visit between friends.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has instructed the Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting Monday.

The Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, Sambo Janaidu, conveyed the directive in a statement in Sokoto on Sunday.

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued assistance in fulfilling Muslims’ religious duties and asked the public to report sightings of the new moon through the Sultanate Council.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, April 8, equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1445AH, will be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has decried the increased electricity tariff for Band A consumers in the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the Bola Tinubu administration should have been strategic about the increase and considered the end game.

He stated this in an interview with journalists in Gombe State shortly after donating a borehole to the ram market in Tike Pantami on Sunday.

Obi lamented that the recent increase in electricity tariff by the government is ill-timed and would add to the pains of Nigerians.

The former Governor of Anambra State also charged the federal government to tax rich Nigerians to provide cheap electricity for the poor.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.