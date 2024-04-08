The Main Reason I Drove From London To Lagos – Solo Driver Opens Up 

Advertisement

A travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, disclosed that she drove solo from London to Lagos in a Peugeot 107 with the intention of shining a spotlight on West Africa for the global audience.

Nubi, who is 28 years old, expressed her hope that the journey would inspire young women to embark on challenging endeavors.

Naija News reports that following her 68-day solo drive from London to Lagos, Nubi, arrived in Lagos on Sunday to a warm reception.

She was welcomed at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border by representatives of the Lagos State government, including Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, and Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe,

Speaking on her arrival in Lagos, she expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic reception and fanfare that greeted her.

The solo driver said: “I feel elated and amazing. I knew I would have a homecoming, but I didn’t envision this size. The journey was ‘up-and-down’, but to see the warm welcome from so many has been incredible.

“I was trying to connect the two places I consider home. I was born in Lagos and I grew up in London, so I wanted to connect both. Usually, I would fly in, but most times, I wanted to see what West Africa is like and this was an opportunity. In terms of overland travel, there was not enough representation.

“There were not enough people that looked like me. This would inspire young women that they can do daring things, they can step out of their comfort zone and change the narrative of the African continent. This journey is opening up the world to other people to visit the continent.

“It was challenging. Having to do it was challenging. However, the cheering from my online family which grew from 10,000 to more than 200,000 motivated me. I am so grateful to everyone and I do not take it all for granted.”

Nubi’s parents were also present, expressing their joy and relief after anxiously awaiting her return for the past two months.

Nubi’s father, Prof. Nubi Gbenga, thanked the Almighty for ensuring his daughter’s safety throughout her journey.

He said: “Many times, we were scared. For me, I was scared every day, particularly when she was sleeping, because she was sleeping on the roadside in this tiny car (Peugeot 107).

“In the desert, she slept by the roadside, and woke up in the morning in a forest. When she moved to another town, we would start praying again. For us, it’s been two months of sleepless nights.”