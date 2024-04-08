Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 8th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 8th April 2024.

The Nation: The Federal Government is to launch three new national identity cards in May this year and has a target of providing them for about 104 million citizens across the country. The three new national identity cards planned by the National Identity Management Commission include a bank-enabled National ID card, a social intervention card, and an optional ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card.

Vanguard: AS the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited, moves to end petrol scarcity in Lagos and its environs, Dangote Refinery and oil marketers have intensified efforts at taking final decisions on pricing and delivery of petrol to filling stations nationwide

Daily Trust: Members of the Nigerian community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decried that the strained relationship between both countries is affecting their livelihoods. Some of them living in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah told Daily Trust that because of the work permit ban slammed on Nigeria, many of them had lost their jobs; while others were being deprived of better job opportunities.

