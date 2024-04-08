Bobrisky May Spend Eid-il-Fitr Celebration In Detention

Advertisement

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, is facing the possibility of spending the 2024 Eid-il-Fitr break in detention.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested on April 3 and subsequently convicted by a Federal High Court in Lagos on April 5, 2024.

Bobrisky is facing charges related to Naira abuse, as brought forth by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Nigerian anti-graft agency filed six counts against Bobrisky, with the first four specifically addressing naira abuse and the remaining two pertaining to alleged money laundering.

During the court proceedings, the EFCC prosecutor requested the dismissal of counts five and six. Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the four-count charge of naira abuse.

However, the accused expressed his desire for leniency, explaining that he was unaware of the laws regarding naira abuse and promising to educate his followers on social media about it.

“I am a social media influencer with over five million followers. I would do a video on my page, and I would educate people about spraying money. I will not repeat it, My Lord. I regret my actions, My Lord. I am a first-time offender,” Bobrisky said at the court.

Consequently, Justice Abimbola Awogboro has set April 9, 2024, as the date for the sentencing and has ordered that the individual be kept in EFCC custody until then.

Naija News recalls, however, that the Federal Government has declared April 9 and 10, 2024, as public holidays to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, through a statement issued by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Aishetu Ndayako.

Following some findings, the PUNCH observed in its latest report that Bobrisky’s scheduled sentencing on April 9 coincides with the Eid-il-Fitri break.

As a result, the hearing is unlikely to take place unless Justice Awogboro decides to proceed with the sentencing on Monday (today).

Consequently, Bobrisky is expected to spend his holiday period in detention.