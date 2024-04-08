Fresh Crisis Rocks PDP As 60 House Of Reps Members Demand Damagum’s Resignation

Advertisement

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have demanded the immediate resignation of the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Ililya Damagum.

The party members threatened to dump the PDP for another party if Damagum does not resign immediately, as they accused him of anti-party activities.

Among other demands, they also demanded his replacement with another person fro the North Central in line with the constitution of the party.

The demand of the aggrieved members, who number at least 60, was convened by Hon Ugochinyere Ikenga, who led five other lawmakers to address reporters at the National Assembly on Monday.

He said the PDP Acting National Chairman has been allegedly engaging in anti-party activities, and sold the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) “for a plate of porridge.”

The rep member added that if President Bola Tinubu had been inconsistent like Damgum, he won’t be where he is today.

They, therefore, said Damagun should go before completely destroying the party.

“PDP can’t be handed over to the APC. APC officers can’t emerge from our party officials in Rivers or any of the 10 states with alleged imposition of APC interest. Let the world know that why they are hell-bent on imposing APC officials as our party caretaker members is to fulfil a planned bigger plot,” Ugochinyere said.

Bayelsa: PDP Wins 8 LG Seats, All Legislative Positions In 105 Wards

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clinched all eight local government chairmanship positions in the recent council elections in Bayelsa State.

The party also secured a clean sweep of the legislative seats across the 105 wards, demonstrating its dominant political influence in the state.

The elections, overseen by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), were notably boycotted by the main opposition parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

This electoral exercise marked the first local government polls conducted under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri and was observed as a critical test of the administration’s popularity and political machinery.