Edo’s New Deputy Governor, Pledges Loyalty To Obaseki, Speaks On Shaibu’s Impeachment

Advertisement

The newly sworn-in Deputy Governor of Edo State, Omobayo Godwins, has vowed unwavering loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki during their brief tenure together.

This pledge comes shortly after his inauguration, which followed the impeachment of the former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” program, the 37-year-old deputy governor articulated his commitment to supporting Governor Obaseki’s administration, despite the limited time frame before the governor’s second term concludes on November 12, 2024.

Godwins, stepping into the political limelight following his predecessor’s ouster, expressed his readiness to learn and adapt to the demands of his new role.

Godwins emphasized his dedication to executing the directives of Governor Obaseki, indicating a harmonious relationship between the two for the remaining duration of their term.

When asked if he is satisfied that the role of a deputy governor has been relegated to a “spare tire”, Godwins said, “It’s okay with me. Life is a process. At 37+, I am already a deputy governor, it has improved my political outlook and I am not in a rush to drag with my governor. Whatever he say I should is what I will do. He knows my strength. So, I will dwell on my strength when it comes to adding value. Politically, I am learning on the job.”

Speaking on Shaibu’s impeachment, he said, “That is politics for you. Your job first of all is to be loyal.”