Videos: Zinoleesky Jumps Out Of Car, Lands Heavy Blow On Driver Who Stopped His Convoy

Popular Nigerian singer, Onyide Azeez also known as Zinoleesky was spotted having a scuffle with a Lagos driver

In a video making the rounds on social media, the singer could be seen attacking a Lagos driver for stopping his convoy to demand for money.

A netizen identified as Dammy Arts had explained how the driver stopped the bus he was driving and went to beg Zinoleesky for money.

However, the singer, who was obviously infuriated by the development, hit the driver for stopping his car.

The netizen wrote, “I took korope on my way to Lekki this evening, we saw Zinolesky’s convoy on the road. Weyrey driver parked bus for the middle of the road to go beg for money. Zino come down, give driver blow for mouth.

“E no end there oh, driver no gree oh. E enter bus begin to dey pursue Zino car for back.

“He say as Zino done give am blow, Zino must give am money. Person wey dey back seat dey shout ‘Agungi Owa oo’ driver no stop oh. Driver dey follow Zino.”

Watch the videos below,