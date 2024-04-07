Tinubu Pays Tribute To Oduwole On 80th Birthday

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated a distinguished Ijebu prince and esteemed Nigerian philanthropist, Alliyu Babatunde Oduwole, on his 80th birthday.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that as Oduwole marks this occasion, the President extends wishes for his well-being and ongoing commitment to humanity.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu extends his congratulations to Alhaji Alliyu Babatunde Oduwole, an Ijebu prince, as he marks his 80th birthday.

“Alhaji Oduwole, an active citizen and believer in Nigeria’s potential for greatness, has embarked on many lofty advocacies to promote public accountability, peace, and dialogue.

“In 2015, he created a plethora of fora to discuss ‘Project Nigeria’; held citizen-engagement meetings and submitted a memorandum on constitutional amendments to the National Assembly in 2022.

“In 2018, he founded the United Muslim Community Care Foundation to feed indigent Nigerians of all religious persuasions. The foundation has been feeding many families during Ramadan and providing them with some stipends.

“As Alhaji Oduwole marks this milestone birthday, the President wishes him good health and renewed vigour in his service to humanity.”