‘Reckless Move’ – NEF Reacts To Electricity Tariff Hike

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has accused the government of President Bola Tinubu of unleashing policies that are anti-people.

The NEF lamented the recent increase in electricity tariff by the government and described the move as reckless and a complete disregard for the well-being and welfare of Nigerians.

Naija News recalls the Federal Government, via the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on April 3rd, approved an increase of 300 per cent in electricity tariff for some consumers as revealed by the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, in Abuja.

But in a statement by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdulazeez Sulaiman, the NEF said the hike in the electricity tariff will have a significant negative impact on the already struggling citizens.

It added that with the recent hike, the government is effectively perpetuating a form of economic oppression that will only serve to widen the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The NEF recognizes that this drastic increase in electricity tariffs will have a significant negative impact on the already struggling population, further exacerbating the gap between the rich and the poor. By implementing such exorbitant electricity tariffs, the government is effectively perpetuating a form of economic oppression that will only serve to widen the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria. It is imperative that this act of exploitation be firmly rejected and not be allowed to stand unchallenged.

“The NEF strongly believes that this decision was made without carefully considering the economic realities faced by the majority of Nigerians and it highlights the government’s lack of empathy towards its citizens. Instead of implementing policies that would alleviate the suffering of the people, the government has chosen to further exploit them.

“This introduction of exorbitant electricity tariffs is not only unjust but also a clear indication of the disconnect between the government and the people they are meant to serve. It is a blatant display of the government’s blatant disregard for the well-being of its citizens and a betrayal of the trust placed in them.

“The NEF calls on the government to immediately reconsider this ill-conceived decision and take into account the dire economic situation faced by the majority of Nigerians. Nigerians must now rise and demand accountability from their leaders, reminding them that their primary duty is to serve the people, not exploit them for personal gain.”