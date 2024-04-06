Xabi Alonso May Start Victor Boniface Against Union Berlin

Advertisement

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface might start his first German Bundesliga game in 2024 after three months of battling fitness issues.

Victor Osimhen was sidelined in the first week of January while preparing with the Super Eagles for the 2023 AFCON which took place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The adductor injury he sustained during training forced him to withdraw from the Super Eagles’ AFCON squad. In his absence, the Nigerian team finished second.

Despite his lengthy absence from Bayer Leverkusen, the team has remained unbeaten in all competitions and they are on course to win three trophies this season – German Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and the Europa League.

Victor Boniface remains the highest goalscorer in coach Xabi Alonso’s squad and he is expected to resume his goalscoring form at 2:30 p.m. later today, April 6, against Union Berlin.

Boniface’s first game after returning from an injury was a DFB-POKAL semi-final clash against Düsseldorf on April 3. He was introduced into the game in the 66th minute as the game ended 4-0 in favour of his team.

Ahead of the league game against Union Berlin, coach Xabi Alonso said: “He [Victor Boniface] could start, but we’ve decided not to play him from the beginning.

“It was good for him to play 25 or so minutes on Wednesday. We want to help him to come back properly and to feel good.

“We need him.”