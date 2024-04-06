Soldiers Kill Three Terrorists In Kaduna

Advertisement

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have eliminated three terrorists near Kidandan Village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The militants, reportedly en route to repair their motorcycles, fell into an ambush set by the troops, sparking a fierce gunfight.

The operation, based on precise intelligence, allowed the army to intercept the terrorists effectively. During the encounter, the soldiers engaged the terrorists, resulting in the death of three and the confiscation of several weapons.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this triumph in a recent post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting the success of the troops in the ongoing battle against insurgency in the region.

The encounter at Kidandan Village underscores the heightened efforts of the Nigerian Army to combat terrorist activities in Kaduna State and its environs.

This latest clash is part of a broader counter-terrorism operation aiming to dismantle the networks and capabilities of insurgent groups threatening the peace and security of the region.

The post read, “In a recent successful counter-terrorism operation, Nigerian Army troops have neutralised a group of terrorists in an ambush operation in Kaduna State. Acting on credible intelligence, the troops targeted the terrorist group, known for using motorbikes to carry out nefarious activities in the region.

“During the operation on Friday, April 4, 2024, around Kidandan Village, Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State, the troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, neutralising three of them. The terrorist group was in transit to repair their motorbikes, which they used as mobility when unleashing their acts of terror on the populace in Kaduna State and across the Northwest region.

“The operation also led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one stock AK-47 rifle, four motorbikes, and one Motorola radio.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to the ongoing counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency operations to ensure the safety and security of the populace.

“We therefore enjoin members of the public to continue to support Nigerian Army troops and other security operatives as they continue to strive to mitigate security challenges in the country.”