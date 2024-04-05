Rahama Sadau Reacts As She Gets Appointment From Tinubu Government

Advertisement

Popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has reacted to her appointment into a committee in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sadau has been appointed to serve on the Technical Committee of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprise programme (iDICE) which is under the supervision of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Technical Committee on the iDICE programme is chaired by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters (Office of The Vice President) Tope Kolade Fasua.

Rahama and other appointees were inaugurated into the committee on Thursday by Vice President Shettima.

Reacting after the appointment, the actress expressed her gratitude for the appointment, saying its a validation of her efforts by the President and Vice President.

She wrote: “I am pleased, honored and humbled to accept my appointment to serve on the technical committee of the IDICE (Investment In Digital and Creative Enterprise) program.

“This is indeed a humbling experience to witness. My warmest appreciation to my principal His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima for the recognition and inclusion.

“My warmest appreciation to His excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima, for seeing me worthy of the position, I appreciate the very generous expressions of support and confidence in me.

“This is my sign to keep going, thank you for this wonderful affirmation. It always feels good to receive an official validation from you, I owe you all a debt of immense gratitude.

“I would like to specially recognize and acknowledge some of the legion of great and sound minds who positively impacted my professional life with the ideals of scholarship, diligence, determination, courage, focus, service and integrity. Thank you all.”