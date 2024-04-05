Laka Assumes Office As Counter-terrorism Centre Coordinator

Advertisement

The new Coordinator of the National Counter-terrorism Centre (NCTC), Adamu Laka, has assumed office at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu appointed Major General Laka as the centre’s coordinator to replace Yaminu Musa, who has headed the organisation since 2016.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony on Thursday, Laka said Nigeria and the world are facing the threats of terrorism, and there is an immediate need to curtail the menace.

The NCTC boss said he expects 100 per cent commitment from the staff of the centre and help the Tinubu administration defeat terrorism in the country.

Laka said: “So I expect us to all drop our baggage outside, come together and work for the greater good of Nigeria.

“Nigeria and the world in general are facing the threats of terrorism, and if we don’t come together to address it now while we have the chance to, will it be when we go back to our villages in Ogbomoso or somewhere else that we will be calling those in the realms of power to help us do this?

“This is the time for us to come together to solve this problem so that we retire from the services and the various ministries we worked in peace.

“So, I expect nothing less than 100 per cent from my team and I don’t expect anything less.”

In his farewell message, Musa, the pioneer coordinator of the agency, said he positioned the centre to provide strategic guidance to armed forces on terrorism issues.

He said: “So, this achievement actually amplified the vision of the centre which is to be a centre of excellence for counter-terrorism activity in Nigeria and mobilise a stronger response to counter all forms of terrorism and violence extremism through a coordinated action based on knowledge derived from research and innovation.”