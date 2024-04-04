We Are Holding Bobrisky In A ‘Special Cell’ – EFCC Discloses

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that embattled crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, is being held in a special cell.

Recall that his arrest had sparked speculations about whether he was being detained in male or female custody at the detention facility of the anti-graft agency.

Naija News earlier reported that the crossdresser was apprehended following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

In a press release, the commission disclosed that “Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

“Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2024 for interrogation and volunteered his statements. He will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations”

In a bid to confirm where the crossdresser was kept, The Whistler contacted the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, who said: “He is in a separate cell.

The spokesman also added that the controversial crossdresser was also granted an administrative bail.

He said: “We’ve granted him an administrative bail to meet the bail conditions, but he is yet to meet the bail conditions that’s why he is still with us.”