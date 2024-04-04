VeryDarkMan Reacts As EFCC Arrests Bobrisky Over Naira Abuse

Advertisement

A controversial social media activist, VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the arrest of Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, a Nigerian crossdresser popularly known as Bobrisky, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reported earlier that Bobrisky was arrested by the anti-graft agency on April 3 at his residence in Pinnock Estate, Lagos State,

Bobrisky’s arrest was made on the grounds of currency mutilation and improper handling of the Nigerian currency, as stated by EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale.

Reacting, VeryDarkMan took to his social media page and challenged anyone connected to Bobrisky to help expedite his arrest.

He said, “Anyone connected to Bobrisky wouldn’t dare make a call. I want to see where your [his] connection gets to. I want to know your [his] connection. Your connection will be exhausted. He was arrested for a simple thing. He was abusing the naira, spraying the naira, and stepping on the naira. Another petition will still be filed.”

In a recent interview, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the police cannot arrest crossdressers as cross-dressing itself is not considered a crime in Nigeria.

Sharing a video message on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan stated that since the police view cross-dressing as legal, he would embrace it and even use the female restroom.

He said, “When I came out of detention, I read somewhere that it was Tonto Dikeh who detained me. She can never detain me, I don’t care about her connection. The truth is that I was detained for the video I made calling for Bobrisky’s arrest and my claims that he was being protected by gay lawmakers. My detention is just a little sacrifice. They will still arrest me for my subsequent videos.

“Since the police say crossdressing is legal, I will soon start crossdressing. I will give them one week after I drop my petition against Bobrisky. If Bobrisky is not arrested, I will become a crossdresser and use the female restroom.”