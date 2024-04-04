Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 4th April, 2024

Advertisement

Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 4th April 2024

President Bola Tinubu has signed the National Student Loan Re-enactment bill into law.

The President signed the bill in a short ceremony at the State House on Wednesday in the presence of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were the Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa; the Minister of State for Youth, Ayodele Olawande, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, and other government officials and aides to the president.

Tinubu initially signed the student loan bill into law back in June 2023, to offer financial assistance to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

While the bill was signed earlier, its implementation has faced delays due to various issues hindering its rollout.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State was premeditated.

Musa also said that some traditional rulers and members of the Okuama community are complicit in the ambush and murder of the soldiers.

Naija News recalls that 17 soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion, were on March 14 killed by militants in Okuama.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS on Wednesday, Musa said the monarchs and members of the community may not have been directly involved in the killings, but they cannot deny that they knew what was happening.

The CDS promised that the military would respond to the killing of the soldiers legally.

The Labour Party (LP) has claimed that its National Chairman, Julius Abure, has escaped an assassination attempt on his life.

Naija News reports that the opposition party also claimed that Abure’s residence in Abuna was gutted by fire on Wednesday.

This was made known in a statement to journalists by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh.

He said Abure’s residence was “gutted by a mysterious fire which started a few minutes after 1 am while Abure and the members of his family were asleep.”

Ifoh disclosed that a member of the family who narrated the incident said the family was woken up by neighbours and security men living in the compound.

The Federal Government via the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an increase of 300 per cent electricity tariff for Band A consumers in the country.

Naija News reports that the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday.

Power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68 for urban consumers this month effectively from April 1, 2024, Leadership Newspaper reports.

But Oseni disclosed that the rate increase will only affect 15 per cent of the electricity customers in the country.

According to the NERC boss, these customers, who represent 15 per cent of the population, also consume 40 per cent of the nation’s electricity.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has ceased his participation in the inquiry conducted by a seven-man panel, established by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to probe misconduct allegations made by the Edo State House of Assembly.

On Wednesday, Shaibu’s legal representative, Professor Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN), cited an interlocutory injunction from an Abuja Federal High Court as the basis for this decision, with the case adjourned to April 8, 2024.

According to Awoyale, adherence to the court’s ruling is imperative for all involved parties, suggesting that the panel’s continued proceedings might preempt the court’s decision.

However, the House of Assembly’s counsel and Deputy Clerk, Legal, Edo State House of Assembly, Ohiafi Joe, argued that constitutional provisions back the panel’s activities, asserting that no court can impede the House and the panel from fulfilling their constitutional duties.

The panel, led by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa, is facing a critical juncture in its mission to investigate the deputy governor.

During the session, legal nuances came to the forefront, particularly regarding the mode of citation in legal submissions.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed why the Nigerian Army is yet to allow anyone into Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News recalls that 17 soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion, were on March 14 killed by militants in Okuama.

Following the killings, residents of Okuama deserted the community over fears of reprisal attacks by the armed forces.

Speaking on Arise TV on Wednesday, General Musa said the Army is conducting a cordon-and-search in the Okuama community, adding that residents will return when they are done.

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to surprise anybody who dares him.

He warned that he would surprise those who saw his honest decision to implement the presidential peace pact as a sign of weakness.

The governor stated this amidst the political crisis rocking the State.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara noted that he chose to be quiet despite various backlash from the media because of maturity and wisdom.

He explained that he decided to accept and implement the peace deal because of his respect for President Bola Tinubu.

The governor emphasised that the peace deal initiated by Tinubu and accepted by all stakeholders, including him, was a political solution to the crisis that engulfed the State on October 30, 2023.

He, however, lamented that other political actors had taken his humility and compliance as a sign of weakness.

The governor expressed his displeasure at the reception of members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) from the 23 local government areas at a solidarity rally at Government House Gate in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The embattled President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, who is currently detained, has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that he does not have a criminal record.

Naija News reports that Bodejo, who was arrested for allegedly forming an armed militia that poses a threat to the nation’s unity, made this statement in a bail application submitted by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN.

The Miyetti Allah leader also mentioned that he has been suffering from serious health issues while in custody.

The motion, dated March 28 and identified as charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/141/2024, requests the court to grant him bail on lenient terms until the case against him is heard and resolved.

On March 22, Bodejo, who was apprehended in Malia, Nasarawa State, on January 23 and held by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), appeared before Justice Ekwo for arraignment.

He faced a three-count charge related to terrorism.

The detained president of Miyetti Allah presented nine reasons for his bail request, arguing that the charges against him were eligible for bail.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed the mastermind behind the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta State.

Recall that 17 soldiers, including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion, were on March 14 killed by militants in Okuama.

Speaking on Arise News on Wednesday, Musa said a certain “General” Endurance Amagbein is the main suspect in the soldiers’ killings in Okuama.

The CDS said the militant leader was the one who actually planned and executed the military officers and soldiers with his boys.

Workers at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in Oyo State, have announced the suspension of all night shifts, adopting an 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. work schedule until further notice.

Naija News reports that the decision comes in the wake of a prolonged power outage affecting the hospital after the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) disconnected the facility from the national grid over an alleged N495 million debt.

The workers said they are embarking on what they described as downscaling, meaning that they will work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

This move is poised to significantly impact patient care and hospital operations, raising concerns about the well-being of those requiring medical attention during off-hours.

The Joint Action Committee, representing all unions within UCH, made the announcement through its Chairman, Oludayo Olabampe.

Olabampe explained that the decision to reduce operational hours was directly tied to the absence of electricity, which has left the hospital’s facilities without essential power for over two weeks.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.