NICO Reacts To Controversies On Airpeace Cabin Crews Wearing ‘Isi Agu’ Attire

The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) has reacted to the controversies and negative comments following Airpeace airline cabin crews wearing ‘Isi Agu’ as an official dress.

The institute’s Executive Secretary, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, highlighted the positive impact of cultural attire on showcasing Nigerian culture globally.

Naija News reports that Ajiboye drew these outlines during a statement in Abuja, addressing criticisms of the airline’s choice of attire for its crew members on the Lagos-to-London flight launch.

In a statement signed by the media assistant to the executive secretary, Caleb Nor, he said the airline’s chief executive, Allen Onyema, should be congratulated for the inaugural direct Boeing 777 flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Gatwick Airport, London, on Saturday, March 30, rather than criticizing him over the cabin crew’s attire along tribal lines.

Ajiboye emphasized that the institute, entrusted with the task of uniting all Nigerians under a culture-focused way of life, firmly believed that achieving this significant goal would not only foster a sense of belonging among Nigerians but also contribute to reshaping the country’s cultural image on the global stage.

He noted that this would, in turn, pave the way for establishing a distinct cultural identity for Nigeria.

His statement reads: “As the cultural orientation agency that is responsible for mobilizing all Nigerians towards a culture-oriented lifestyle, NICO is of the view that such a milestone will not only give Nigerians a sense of belonging but also help in repositioning our cultural image before the international community towards building a cultural identity for Nigeria.

“Apart from promoting our cultural image, our indigenous dress culture also creates a pathway that will distinguish us as a people in our quest for a national identity. Our dress culture helps to create a cultural identity which is a sine-qua-non to national identity. The Institute therefore uses this opportunity to call on all well-meaning Nigerians to rekindle interest and pride in our indigenous dress patterns in a way that will promote our unity in diversity.”

Naija News understands that a few days ago, there was much fuss over Allen Onyema’s choice of dress code for his air hostesses.

While many didn’t the choice of dress as a big deal, many criticize Airpeace on the type of attire selected for its officials.