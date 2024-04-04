Man Who Received First Pig Kidney Transplant Finally Discharged (Photo)

Advertisement

The recipient of the world’s first pig kidney transplant has been discharged from the hospital after a medical milestone.

The 62-year-old Weymouth man, Richard Slayman received the world’s first genetically edited pig kidney transplant.

He’s now recovering at home with his family.

Slayman was discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital about two weeks after the successful transplant.

Speaking vis a statement, Slayman said, “This moment — leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time — is one I wished would come for many years.”

“It was such a joyful day for all of us,” Dr. Leonardo Riella, the hospital’s medical director for kidney transplantation, told NBC10 Boston.

He says this gives hope to thousands of patients in need.

“Unfortunately, there are not enough kidneys out there.

“This would be a huge hope for them to receive a kidney in a timely manner before they get too sick to actually get a kidney transplant — which is the best treatment for kidney disease.

“Slayman had a kidney transplant in 2018 but had to go back on dialysis last year when it showed signs of failure.

“We were confident that we may create a new opportunity for patients.

“It could be seen as a bridge, meaning that this transplant will get them and keep them healthy until they get a human kidney, or even, in the future, that this will be a permanent solution,” Reila added.

One of the transplant surgeons on the team believes the pig kidney will work for at least two years.

Riella says doctors will follow up with Slayman twice a week with blood tests to monitor his new kidney.

