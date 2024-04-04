Kaduna: Bandits Displace 289,375 People In 12 LGAs

Advertisement

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Usman Mazadu, has disclosed that banditry has resulted in the displacement of at least 289,375 residents across 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that Mazadu made this known on Wednesday during the commencement of a palliative distribution initiative at Maraban Kajuru in the Kajuru LGA, indicating the extensive impact of bandit activities on local communities.

Highlighting the scale of the crisis, Mazadu mentioned that 551 communities have suffered due to the activities of bandits.

He emphasized the human dimension behind the statistics, saying, “the figures are not just numbers, but statistics that represent lives, dreams, and the enduring spirit of our people.”

The breakdown of the impact includes 134 communities affected in the Chikun LGA, with 26,345 individuals displaced, and 84 communities affected in Birnin Gwari LGA, resulting in 70,893 displaced persons.

The crisis extends to several other communities across 12 LGAs, underscoring the widespread nature of the displacement issue.

The distribution of palliatives marks a significant effort by the state to provide relief to those affected by the crisis. Mazadu linked this initiative to Governor Uba Sani’s seven-point agenda, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to supporting displaced communities.

“Our empathetic governor has answered the call and has factored this very important population into his N11.4 billion palliative programme,” Mazadu stated.

The palliative distribution aims to reach all affected communities within the 12 LGAs, offering critical support to those uprooted by the violence and instability caused by banditry.