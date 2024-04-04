Breaking: Police Escort Dies Inside Kaduna-Abuja Train

Advertisement

Tragedy struck on Thursday morning as one of the police escorts attached to an Abuja-bound train lost his life during a trip.

Naija News learnt the officer had complained of chest pain during the trip and sought help before his demise.

A passenger who spoke with Daily Trust about the incident said that when the train left Kaduna, there was no sign that the deceased was unwell.

The source alleged the absence of emergency medical care, adding that the officer died before a doctor, who was also a passenger, could attend to him.

The passenger said, “A police officer, who was one of the escorts on a Abuja-Kaduna train just died. He left home in good health. But later during the journey, he complained of chest pain and asked his colleague to get him some glucose and water.

“There was no emergency medical care on the train. Before a doctor, who was also a passenger, could come, the officer was already dead.”

The remains of the officer were reportedly moved to a side of the train while his face was covered.

At the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mahmoud Yakubu, has yet to issue any statement on the demise.