Breaking: EFCC Operatives Produce Binance Executive In Court

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, produced an official of Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan, in court over allegations of tax evasion.

Naija News reports that Gambaryan and the other fleeing executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, were expected to be arraigned today at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Gambaryan, the second defendant in the case, was reportedly ushered into the court by heavily armed EFCC operatives.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, Binance was accused of failing to register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service to pay all relevant taxes administered by the service.

The FIRS also alleged that while offering taxable services to subscribers on its trading platform, the company failed to issue invoices to those subscribers to determine and pay its value-added taxes.

At the time of filing this report, proceedings are underway.

More to come…