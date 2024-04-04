APC Alleges Fubara’s Scheme To Secure Court Order Declaring Rivers Assembly Illegal

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of scheming to secure a court order invalidating the current State House of Assembly.

APC caretaker committee chairman in the state, Tony Okocha, made the allegation while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He stated that the contemplated court order also aimed to invalidate all the laws vetoed by the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led House against the governor.

Okocha pointed out that Fubara aimed to use the interim order as a basis for appointing caretaker committees to oversee the 23 local government areas in the state.

Okocha said: “I want to use this opportunity to inform Rivers people and Nigerians of the move by the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to procure interim orders from judges that I will not name here, but I will put in my petition to the NJC.

“What is the intention? He wants to procure interim order stopping the implementation of the laws he was vetoed over. He wants to procure an order to announce as illegal, the Rivers State House of Assembly, as constituted and led by Rt. Hon. Martins Chike Amaewhule.

“The governor is in the business as we speak and I speak with all authority because the walls have ears. We live in their kitchen, we live in the parlour, their sitting room. We live in their bedrooms. These are the plans that are on. You may get this plot confirmed before Monday next week.

“He is doing that so that he will now leverage on the interim order to go ahead to appoint caretaker committees for local government councils against the warning of the man he says he respects, the President.

“But, let’s put it clearly here that we will stoutly, vehemently oppose such negative subterranean moves by a man who ought to protect the dignity and integrity of a state called Rivers State.

“I have said that Rivers State cannot be turned to a pariah state because of the actions of one person. Rivers State is a state to be reckoned with in the comity of states, duly respected and regarded.”

However, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, dismissed the APC’s allegation as baseless.

Johnson attributed it to the party’s panic over the overwhelming support for the governor by the state’s populace, particularly expressed through the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) on Wednesday, which caused unrest among the APC factional acting Party chairman.