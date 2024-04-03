Shaibu’s Impeachment Panel Begins Sitting

Advertisement

A seven-member panel, established by the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, commenced proceedings on Wednesday to investigate misconduct allegations against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

The panel, led by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa, was constituted following the state House of Assembly’s decision to initiate an impeachment process against Shaibu.

This inquiry marks the latest episode in the ongoing political tension between Deputy Governor Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The conflict reportedly escalated following Shaibu’s declaration of intent to contest in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State.

Advertisement

During the panel’s session on Wednesday, the Edo State House of Assembly was represented by Deputy Clerk, Legal, Mr. Joe Ohiafi, while Shaibu’s interests were defended by Prof Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN).

The investigation aims to thoroughly examine the accusations against Shaibu, providing a platform for both sides to present their cases.

The development underscores the deepening rift within the state’s political landscape, as the panel’s findings and subsequent decisions could significantly impact the political dynamics in Edo State.

Advertisement

A statement signed by the administrative secretary of the panel, George Odidi, last Thursday read, “Take notice that consequent upon the inauguration of the above panel by His Lordship the Hon. Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, in line with Section 188 Subsection 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the said panel shall commence sitting at Judges Conference room, New High Court Complex, Benin City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10am prompt.

“Parties and/or their counsel are expected to be present on that day while the complainant is expected to be ready to present its case on that day.”