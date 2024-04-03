Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 3rd April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 3rd April 2024.

The PUNCH: The pump price of Automotive Gas Oil, popularly called diesel, has dropped from about N1,700/litre which it sold for a few weeks ago, to around N1,350/litre in some locations across the country following the sale of the commodity by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Vanguard: Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, and retired judges, yesterday said the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, ought to handle investigations into the recent murder of 17 soldiers, and an unconfirmed number of villagers at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Advertisement

The Nation: Blackout persisted in most states yesterday with Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) restating reasons for the development. Consumers who spoke to The Nation lamented that the situation has been worse since January than it was last year.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: Power companies will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N200 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68 for urban consumers this month, the Bloomberg news agency, citing sources, reported Tuesday. It was learnt that these customers represent 15% of the population that the government says consume 40% of the nation’s electricity, the agency said.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.