My Humility Is Not A Sign Of Weakness – Fubara Fumes, Discloses Reason For Accepting Tinubu’s Peace Pact

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to surprise anybody who dares him.

He warned that he would surprise those who saw his honest decision to implement the presidential peace pact as a sign of weakness.

The governor stated this amidst the political crisis rocking the State.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara noted that he chose to be quiet despite various backlash from the media because of maturity and wisdom.

He explained that he decided to accept and implement the peace deal because of his respect for President Bola Tinubu.

The governor emphasised that the peace deal initiated by Tinubu and accepted by all stakeholders, including him, was a political solution to the crisis that engulfed the State on October 30, 2023.

He, however, lamented that other political actors had taken his humility and compliance as a sign of weakness.

The governor expressed his displeasure at the reception of members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) from the 23 local government areas at a solidarity rally at Government House Gate in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Fubara said, “Let me say it here for record purposes: What is happening here in our dear State is somebody who has respect for an elder.

“Mr. President invited all the parties to Abuja and came out with a resolution that we should go and implement. That resolution, I am implementing it. It is not a constitutional implementation. It is a political solution to a problem.

“And I am doing it because of the respect I have for Mr President. But, let me say it here, if that action that I have accepted to take would be seen as a weakness, I will surprise them. I want this message to go to them.

“Some days ago, somebody said we are busy renting crowd for thanksgiving. But what I have seen here today, it’s not different from what is happening at those thanksgiving rallies. People are just appreciating God and good governance.

“For our people, the great and wonderful people of Rivers State, we will continue to lead you with the fear of God.

“Maturity is not about age, maturity is in the person. It is what defines the character of a person. I choose not to respond to people that I assumed are matured, but are obviously immature in attitude.

“I will continue to be mature, not minding my age, but I will not, for any reason, allow myself or anybody who is working with me in this administration to be messed with, maltreated or abused in the cause of administering this governance.”