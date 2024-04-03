Edo: Shaibu Objects To Panel Investigating Him

Advertisement

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has ceased his participation in the inquiry conducted by a seven-man panel, established by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to probe misconduct allegations made by the Edo State House of Assembly.

On Wednesday, Shaibu’s legal representative, Professor Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN), cited an interlocutory injunction from an Abuja Federal High Court as the basis for this decision, with the case adjourned to April 8, 2024.

According to Awoyale, adherence to the court’s ruling is imperative for all involved parties, suggesting that the panel’s continued proceedings might preempt the court’s decision.

However, the House of Assembly’s counsel and Deputy Clerk, Legal, Edo State House of Assembly, Ohiafi Joe, argued that constitutional provisions back the panel’s activities, asserting that no court can impede the House and the panel from fulfilling their constitutional duties.

Advertisement

The panel, led by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa, is facing a critical juncture in its mission to investigate the deputy governor.

During the session, legal nuances came to the forefront, particularly regarding the mode of citation in legal submissions.

Professor Awoyale’s reliance on electronic citations from the Law Pavilion Electronic Law Reports sparked a debate on procedural correctness, highlighted by panel member Professor Theresa Akpoghome’s inquiry about the legitimacy of verbal citations without physical documentation.

Advertisement

Amidst these legal complexities, the panel resolved to deliberate on the various arguments presented, particularly focusing on the implications of the Abuja Federal High Court’s directive for the involved parties to demonstrate cause.