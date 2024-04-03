Banyana Banyana Player Reveals Differences Between Playing In Nigeria And South Africa

Advertisement

Banyana Banyana of South Africa midfielder, Nomvula Kgoale said it is going to be tough playing in Nigeria due to the weather conditions of the country.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5, the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Banyana Banyana of South Africa will face off at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja for the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers third round.

Ahead of the game, Nomvula Kgoale, who has been in Abuja with her other South African players since Monday in preparation for the match said the weather condition in Nigeria is heavier than in South Africa.

She noted that playing under hot weather in Nigeria reminds her of her club career in the United States, noting that breathing in the two countries is sometimes like breathing out heat.

The midfielder also noted that the grass on the pitch at MKO Abiola stadium is heavier than what is available in South Africa.

Despite the aforementioned differences, the midfielder submitted that she and her teammates would have adjusted to the weather and the pitch before the game.

“It’s extremely important to be mentally tough. We know that Nigeria are a very tough opponent to play against…they’ve won Wafcon so many times and they’ve done well at the World Cups as well,” Kgoale told The Sowetan.

“Back at home the air is much thinner and over here it’s much heavier but personally I’ve played in the United States for almost six years, and I know how to play in this kind of weather… you almost feel like you are breathing heat. The grass is also heavier but I am sure that in two days we would’ve adjusted.”

Note that the return leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers’ third round will take place in Pretoria on April 9. The aggregate winner will represent Africa at the Olympics in Paris.