2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Super Falcons Coach Insists South Africa Can’t Stop Nigeria

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has described his team as a generational team that could be one of the best teams in the world.

The Super Falcons head coach stated this ahead of the first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers against South Africa.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5, the Super Falcons will host Banyana Banyana at the MKO Abiola stadium in the first leg of the Olympics qualifiers.

After the first leg, the Nigerian team will fly to Pretoria, for the return leg and the aggregate winner of the tie will represent Africa at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The last time Super Falcons qualified for the Olympics was in 2008 and they now have South Africa as an obstacle to the next edition of the tournament.

In an interview with NFF TV, Waldrum stressed that Banyana Banyana cannot stop the Super Falcons from qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

“This team is a generational team, no disrespect to the other teams, the talent and the depth that is coming into the team, which we saw in Australia (FIFA Women’s World Cup) against some of the best teams around the world,” the Super Falcons coach said.

“We can continue to move on and be a major player on the world stage.

“This team is special and we can be one of the best teams in the world.”

Meanwhile, Naija News gathered that 18 players are officially in the Super Falcons camp for the 2024 Olympics qualifiers against South Africa on Friday.

The latest arrivals to the camp are Halimat Ayinde, Michelle Alozie, Nicole Payne, and Rinsola Babajide.

Below are all the Super Falcons players who are currently in camp:

Jiwuaku Linda, Okeke Chidinma, Oladipo Shukurat, Nnadozie Chiamaka, Ohale Osinachi, Toni Payne, Kanu Uchenna, Monday Gift, Abiodun Deborah, Echegini Jennifer, Ucheibe Christy, Rasheedat Ajibade, Tochukwu Oluehi, Jumoke Alani, Halimatu Ayinde, Michelle Alozie, Nicole Payne, Rinsola Babajide