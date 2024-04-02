Xabi Alonso Gives Fitness Update On Victor Boniface

Advertisement

The manager of Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface will be available for their DFB-Pokal semi-final game against Düsseldorf at BayArena on Wednesday, April 3.

Victor Boniface has been struggling with an adductor injury since January. He had to undergo surgery to treat the injury.

Due to the injury, he withdrew from the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 AFCON squad. In his absence, the Nigerian team finished second in the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Also, the absence of Victor Boniface has not stopped Bayer Leverkusen from maintaining their unbeaten run in all competitions. They are the only club in the top five leagues in Europe who are yet to taste defeat this season.

Hence, the return of Boniface who has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen is seen as a big boost for an already vibrant side.

Ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s DFB-Pokal semi-final game against Düsseldorf, coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that Boniface has been training hard, and he is set to play his first game in 2024.

“We have no injured players. Everyone could be available for the squad,” Alonso told a press conference.

“Boniface could play a part of the game. He trained hard and came through it with a strong mentality. He can’t wait to be back on the pitch.”