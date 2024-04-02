One Dead, Two Injured As 12-Year-Old Opens Fire In Finnish School

Advertisement

Tragedy struck in Finland as a 12-year-old child opened fire at a school, causing one death and two injuries.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb of the capital Helsinki.

Following the incident, law enforcement detained a minor suspect, who remains in custody along with the weapon believed to have been used.

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat stated that they were found in the Helsinki area, where three children were wounded in the shooting, and one of them was confirmed dead later in the morning.

Reportedly, all the wounded children and the suspect are said to be 12 years old.

Viertola school’s principal, Sari Laasila, confirmed that the immediate threat has ended but opted not to offer further remarks on the incident.

Viertola school’s population consists of 90 staff members and 800 students, including both primary and middle school students aged between seven and 15.

Finnish children had recently resumed school following an extended Easter weekend break.

Reacting to the shooting, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo voiced profound dismay, offering thoughts and prayers to the victims, their families, and the broader school community, as shared on X.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen, speaking on X, described the day’s events as horrifying, expressing empathy for the families affected by the tragedy and confirming the apprehension of the suspected perpetrator.

