Inflation: ‘Nigerians Also Need Medical Palliatives To Survive’ – Ex-MAN President, Ohuabunwa Tells FG

The former Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa, has advised the federal government to commence medical palliatives to save Nigerians from dying because of lack of access to quality drugs.

Naija News reports that Ohuabunwa, who also served as the former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, stated this on Monday in Arochukwu, Arochukwu LGA of Abia State.

He highlighted that adopting such a strategy would prevent a significant number of deaths among Nigerians, particularly those from low-income backgrounds who are unable to afford medication or effectively manage their health issues.

Ohuabunwa emphasized that the implementation of medical palliatives would lessen the adverse effects of the soaring drug prices in pharmacy outlets nationwide.

He observed that the previous and current administrations in the country primarily concentrated their palliative efforts on distributing food, stating that while this was commendable, the effectiveness of such programs would be limited if medical palliatives were not provided to preserve lives.

“There is high inflation in the country and devaluation of the naira. Most of the raw materials and finished materials are imported.

“So, this is why the government should pay attention. While they are paying attention to food palliatives, they should also give medicine palliatives.

“I am hearing about food palliatives. I know that food is good, but Nigerians also need medical palliatives to survive”, Ohuabunwa advised.