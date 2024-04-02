Gabriel Jesus Believes Arsenal Can Still Overtake Liverpool In EPL Title Race

Advertisement

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Jesus believes that his team has an advantage over first-placed Liverpool in the 2023-2024 Premier League title race.

Gabriel Jesus has not been 100 percent involved in Arsenal’s Premier League title run so far this season due to fitness issues but has been contributing his quota.

The 26-year-old Brazilian center-forward has managed to play 20 times for the Gunners in the Premier League this season, recording four goals and providing three assists.

Despite his lack of 100 percent involvement, Arsenal has managed to cope quite well without the Brazilian forward. Arsenal currently have the best goals difference on the league table even though they are currently sitting second on the league table, two points behind first-placed Liverpool.

Coach Mikel Arteta and his boys have won 20 league games, the same as first-placed Liverpool so far. However, the Gunners have more defeats (four) than Liverpool (2).

Though Liverpool have shown more tendency to winning games in recent matches, Gabriel Jesus believes that the Premier League table could still turn in favour of his club.

“It is the Premier League, it is a tough league and anything can happen”, Gabriel Jesus said according to Metro UK.

“It is only two points, the difference [with Liverpool], and then we have a very good goal difference.”