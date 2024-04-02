Family Speaks As Deputy Police Commissioner Commits Suicide In Oyo

Advertisement

A family source has spoken on the death of a Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos State, Gbolahan Oyedemi.

Naija News reported that Oyedemi, who had travelled to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, for the Easter holiday, was found lifeless in his apartment on Monday.

A family source who spoke with Punch confirmed that the Police officer committed suicide in his private house in his hometown, Ogbomoso.

The source said Oyedemi, who usually visited his hometown during the Easter celebrations, told his aides at the weekend to go to their various towns to celebrate with their family members.

The source said, “Yes, he committed suicide. His body was found hanging in his house yesterday (Monday). He stays alone, and he normally comes home for Easter celebrations.

“This time, he told his aides to go and celebrate with their family members in their various homes. Only God knows what could have prompted him to commit suicide.”

Meanwhile, when journalists visited the FCID office in Lagos on Tuesday, it was observed that officers were gathered in small groups, engaging in discussions about the incident.

The police, represented by FCID spokesperson, ASP Aminat Mayegun, told reporters about their intention to conduct a thorough investigation into Oyedemi’s death.