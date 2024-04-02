2027: Forget The Noise On Social Media El-Rufai Is Not A Match For Tinubu – Ogah

Advertisement

A member of the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, has reacted to reports of a purported alliance between the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News understands that there are rumours claiming that Obi and El-Rufai have formed an alliance to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Reacting, Ogah, the lawmaker representing the lkwo/Ezza South federal constituency of Ebonyi State and the chairman of the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, argued that Tinubu is no match among opposition politicians who are preparing to contest in the next presidential poll in 2027.

Speaking to newsmen, Ogah maintained that he has not seen any politician in the country that can contest against Tinubu because of his performance and track record.

He insisted that Tinubu is aware of the problems plaguing the country and is already making efforts to fix them.

He said, “President Tinubu is doing perfectly well; he is doing very well. You may hate Tinubu but he is doing well in his administration, tackling the challenges in the country.

“The President has made us legislators sit up and every legislator is busy in his/her constituency attending to the people’s needs because 2023 has shown that if you are not on ground, the people will vote you out.

“The rural people that were regarded as illiterates are now more learned than us and they now know how to vote and who to vote for in an election. If you are not representing well, the people will vote you out.

“So, the President is doing very well and that was why most of us were singing his praises to come into power because he knows the problems of the country and how to solve them, and he is solving them.

“Who is contesting against the President in 2027? Who will run against him? I have even endorsed the President for 2027 and I have not seen anybody that will match him. I have not seen anybody that will match Tinubu in 2027; forget the noise on social media some people are making. Is it El-Rufai who could not win Kaduna, his state, that will match him? He is not an issue if he is running.”

