Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 1st April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 1st April 2024

A Senior Nigerian advocate, Itse Sagay, recently spoke on the policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu, which have seen Nigerians experience hardship.

According to Sagay, the decision of the President to remove the oil subsidy without planning for local replacement of petrol or local production of fuel was a wrong step.

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, he noted that President Tinubu should have waited a little for the Dangote refinery and Port Harcourt refinery to be functioning before acting

Sagay, while listing the President’s mistakes, said, “I think this government has good reforms that can transform this country. We have the competence and the manpower that can make life easy for Nigerians and our economy will improve. But as I have always stated the mistake that President Tinubu made was removing oil subsidy without planning for local replacement of petrol or local production of fuel.

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Maryam Suleiman, its state women’s leader.

In a letter dated March 31st, signed by the APC chairman and secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa, respectively, the party accused Suleiman of gross misconduct

It was stated that the party chieftain was punished for defaming the character of Governor Uba Sani, and for unauthorized publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the governor.

Furthermore, Suleiman was accused of sending individuals to attack the political adviser to the governor, Manzo Maigari.

The letter emphasized that the actions of the women leader are in violation of Article 21, 2 (v) of the APC constitution. The party has decided that the suspension will remain in effect indefinitely until the allegations are thoroughly investigated.

Prominent Nigerian economist, Bismark Rewane, has predicted a fall in the price of food items such as rice, bread and others in the coming days.

Rewane said the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are sure to yield positive results for the economy.

In his view, food and core inflation are beginning to show signs of improvement.

He pointed out that the cost of a bag of rice is on the downward trend at the moment, and he predicted a further reduction after the Ramadan fast.

He added that the cost of a loaf of bread is also on the decrease and further expected to continue the downward trend.

The economist made the prediction as part of his words as a guest on Channels Television’s News during the week where he reviewed the recent hike in interest rates by the CBN.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Nigeria’s 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike to “widely publish copies of the loan agreements and spending details of some N5.9 trillion and $4.6 billion loans obtained by their states and the FCT, including details and locations of projects executed with the loans.”

SERAP also urged them to promptly invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the spending of the domestic and external loans obtained by their state and the FCT.

SERAP’s request followed the disclosure last week by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State that the immediate past administration of Nasir El-Rufai left $587m, N85bn debt and 115 contractual liabilities, making it impossible for the state to pay salaries.

In the Freedom of Information requests dated 30 March 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said it is in the public interest to publish copies of the loan agreements and details of how the loans obtained are spent.

SERAP said Nigerians have the right to know how their states are spending the domestic and external loans obtained by the governors.

SERAP said widely publishing copies of the loan agreements and spending details of the loans obtained would ensure that persons with public responsibilities are answerable to the people for the performance of their duties in the management of public funds.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s government of deliberately pushing the dollar to N2000 before allowing it to crash.

Nabena made this claim during an interview with Sunday Sun, when asked if Nigerians should praise President Tinubu for the dollar crash.

According to Nabena, it is wrong for Nigerians to praise the current administration because the currency has not crashed to the amount they met when they took over power.

He further stated that President Tinubu-led government will continue to allow the Dollar to crash until it gets to the rate they want to use to impress Nigerians.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, revealed how journalists were instrumental to ending the military regimes of former dictators – Ibrahim Babangida and the late Sani Abacha.

Onanuga disclosed this in a programme titled ‘Mic On Podcast’ hosted by Channels TV presenter, Seun Okinbaloye.

Babangida ruled Nigeria for eight years from 1985 to 1993 before Nigerian statesman, Ernest Shonekan succeeded him as the Head of the Interim National Government.

Shonekan’s interim government was later toppled by the emergence of Abacha, who ruled from 1993 to 1998 before his death.

The presidential aide and a former media executive worked as an editor at the defunct African Concord magazine before founding TheNews magazine.

In his interview, Onanuga stated that his efforts, alongside others, were to help put the nation on the right path and pave the transition from military rule to a democratic system of government.

A former Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has spoken on the crisis within the ruling party.

According to Nabena, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have infiltrated the party and are benefitting from the system than APC members.

The APC chieftain alleged that former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai destroyed the party and Nigeria in its entirety.

Speaking El-Rufai’s recent meeting with members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Nabena called for the former Governor to leave the ruling party, promising to drag him the day he leaves the party.

The Labour Party (LP) deputy national chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, has debunked rumours that the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, is planning to suspend Peter Obi from the party.

Olorunfemi submitted that the rumour is part of lies from the wicked ones to destabilize the Labour Party.

He also blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for being responsible for the rumours on Peter Obi’s planned suspension from the party.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Olorunfemi, when asked about the rumours, said: “Well, it is part of the lies from the wicked ones. Why would he plan or even contemplate suspending Peter Obi from the party? It’s an unfounded and wicked one, and it is part of the plot by the established political party that has brought us to our knees in this country. Come 2027, it won’t work.”

A former Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has affirmed that the crisis in the ruling party will never end.

According to the party chieftain, there can never be peace until the day the party explodes, adding that the way the party is run is wrong.

He pointed to the fact that the current National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, was noted voted for, did not buy any nomination form but was appointed.

Nabena added that things are even worse when the chairman sees the position of chairmanship as compensation for not being the vice President.

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command neutralized two members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the security wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), during a strategic raid on their camp, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, revealed on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the raid, part of the Easter crime prevention strategy devised by CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, the Commissioner of Police for Enugu State, also resulted in the seizure of various weapons.

Conducted in the Akwuke community of Enugu South Local Government Area at around 2:30 a.m. on March 30, 2024, the operation saw police operatives, specifically from the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, encountering armed resistance from the insurgents.

“The operatives were, however, met with resistance from the renegades, who opened fire upon sighting them, but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the operatives,” DSP Ndukwe said.

The aftermath of the confrontation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one submachine gun (SMG), one stainless pump-action gun, 27 live rounds, and 23 expended rounds of 7.62 mm caliber ammunition, among other items.

Notably, the seized AK-47 rifle had its breech number erased, indicating attempts to conceal its origin.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.