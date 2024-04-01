Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 1st April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 1st April 2024.

The PUNCH: As Christians celebrate Easter, governors, senators, and other prominent individuals have urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of the economic challenges in the country. In their various Easter messages on Sunday, they expressed confidence that economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu would soon end hardship in the country.

Vanguard: As bankers begin from tomorrow to strategise on how to meet the new capital structure prescribed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on the eve of the Easter holiday, feelers from stakeholders in the nation’s financial sector point to huge discomfort with certain provisions of the new policy.

The Nation: Three jets in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) are to be sold off, it was learnt at the weekend. This is part of the cost-saving measures being adopted by the Tinubu Administration, an official told our correspondent.

Daily Trust: Some residents of Kebbi State attacked a government warehouse at Bayan Kara area of Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, on Saturday night and carted away food items. The hoodlums, who defied security operatives stationed at the warehouse, also broke into some private warehouses and shops in the area and stole food items.

