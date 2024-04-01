Man Found Dead In Church Premises During Good Friday Service

Advertisement

A middle-aged man identified as AJ was found dead in his car at Mechanic Village in the Idimu area of Lagos State.

The deceased was reportedly attending the Good Friday service in a church located in the area when the incident happened.

According to Punch, the late AJ, a member of the church, reportedly stepped out while the service was ongoing to pick up something in his parked car on the premises.

An eyewitness told the aforementioned publication that another member who saw him in the car some moments later exchanged pleasantries with him but did not get a response.

The member was said to have moved close to him and, in the process, found him motionless in the vehicle.

The source said, “He said he wanted to pick up an item in the car, but nobody really noticed he had not returned to join the service. One of our members who was passing by his car saw him in a sitting position and greeted him but found out that he did not respond. The person said he moved close to him and jokingly asked if he was tired as a result of fasting.

“It was at that point that he discovered that he was not moving at all. So, he quickly alerted other members who rushed out of the church to see what was going on. Efforts were made to revive him, but he was already foaming from his mouth and that was when we realised he was dead.”

The incident was said to have caused apprehension in the community while the church service ended abruptly.

According to the source, the wife of the deceased, who was also present during the service, was quickly attended to by other female members who consoled her.

“It was a sad day for us because nobody saw that coming. We could no longer go ahead with the service. We prepared refreshments for members that day, but no one could eat. We also tried all we could to console his wife,’’ the source added.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said he was unaware of the incident.

He said, “I am not aware.”