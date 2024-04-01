Jack Grealish Not Sure Why Rival Fans Often Boo Him

Advertisement

Manchester City winger, Jack Grealish, has stressed that he is not sure why opposition fans often boo him during games.

Jack Grealish didn’t start the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31.

Coach Pep Guardiola introduced him into the game to replace Mateo Kovačić in the 61st minute with the hope that he could help his club beat the Gunners.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t help Pep Guardiola to grab the needed three points as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement

Reports claimed that coach Pep Guardiola wasn’t happy with the performance of the England international who just returned from injury.

But the negative reaction that left Jack Grealish stunned is the boo he got from Arsenal’s fans during the game. The versatile footballer said his mother has also been wondering why the opponents’ fans often boo him.

“I always wonder: why do the opposition fans boo me? My mum always asks about it as well!” Jack Grealish told reporters after City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Advertisement

“But I don’t actually know. At every away ground I go to, I get booed and I’m not entirely sure why. I just try to take it as a positive or compliment…”