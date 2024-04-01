Comedian AY Speaks On Having Child Out Of Wedlock

Advertisement

Nigerian ace comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has finally addressed the rumours of having a son out of wedlock.

Naija News recalls that AY sparked reactions after celebrating the birthday of a 17-year-old boy he referred to as “son” on his Instagram page last month.

Speaking at the Easter edition of his show, AY Live, the movie star clarified that the boy isn’t his biological son but his younger sister’s son.

AY further explained that his sister’s son is also his son.

Advertisement

He said, “I want to tell you guys how social media works. Sometimes, there is always a narrative that goes on and people just follow it without any form of investigation. When I posted my son on Instagram, I received all kinds of insults. They said, ‘Useless man, he don born 17-year-old for outside. This and that.’

“Ladies and gentlemen, the son that I posted on Instagram… your sister’s son is also your son. Na my younger sister born am.”

In other news, Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Afrobeat sensation Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has publicly shared the deep emotional connection he had with his son, including wearing his clothes as a way to keep his memory alive.

Advertisement

In an interview with blogger Kachiwire, he reminisced about the bond they shared, highlighting their friendship and commonalities.

Mohbad’s untimely death on September 12, 2023, led to widespread speculation and accusations, particularly targeting figures associated with his former label, Marlian Records, including its head Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and associate Sam Larry.

Both denied any involvement in his death and were subsequently arrested and released on bail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during the now viral interview, Aloba said he wears his son’s clothes because “we are the same size.”