2024: ‘Tale Of Certificate Scam Is No Longer New’ – Aiyedatiwa’s Campaign Group Clarifies Certificate Forgery

The Co-convener, Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) in Ondo State, Biyi Poroye, has said the allegation of certificate forgery against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the work of detractors who are crying wolf over nothing.

Naija News reports that Poroye, who is also the Chairman of Emerging Political Platform (EPP), while speaking with journalists in Akure on Monday, said Aiyedatiwa was not jittery over the allegation of certificate forgery.

According to him, Aiyedatiwa has no certificate scandal and is well-qualified to contest and win the party’s primary and November elections.

He further declared that those uncomfortable with Aiyedatiwa’s academic qualifications should approach the court of law for redress rather than brandish fake police reports on his academic records.

He said, “For some time now, the media platforms have been abuzz with lurid stories, insinuating that Governor Aiyedatiwa does not have a secondary school certificate as claimed in his bio-data.

“Thankfully, facts don’t lie. Recall that the then Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, in his developmental stride in the education sector, relocated some dilapidated public schools to his newly built public schools.

“Therefore, Governor Aiyedatiwa who claims that he entered Ikosi High School in 1980 and passed out of the school in 1982 was right after all, because he was relocated to that school when he was in Form 3, and he passed on of it in 1982, at Form 5.

“This tale of certificate scam is no longer new and it beggars questions as to why it is going viral upon nothing. Definitely, detractors are crying wolf where there is none.

“This has in no doubt addressed the worry of all those who have been asking that how could Aiyedatiwa enter secondary school in 1980 and pass out in 1982.

“We indeed love this sort of inquest, and we want to task the good people of Ondo State and social critics to dig into the past/present of all the governorship aspirants and sponsors, across the party lines.

“For instance, how can aspirants who can not tell how they become millionaire overnight want to become the governor of Ondo State? Those who have handled the resources of the state with questionable issues. We need to ask questions.”