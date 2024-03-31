Top Games That May Decide 2023-2024 Premier League Title Race

Advertisement

The 2023-2024 Premier League season has gotten to its most anticipated stage of the campaign as the main title contenders have been separated from the league pretenders in the title race.

With about 8 games to go before the end of the 2023-2024 Premier League season, it is now clear that first-placed Arsenal, second-placed Liverpool, and third-placed Manchester City are the league contenders. Only goals difference and one point are separating these title race frontrunners.

Hence, every game involving these teams are like a final to them but there are at least five games that might help to decide the 2024-2024 Premier League title race.

Below are the five games that might decide the 2023-2024 Premier League title race:

Manchester City vs Arsenal

This epic Premier League encounter will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 4:30 p.m. later today, March 31.

Arsenal have recorded one defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League and beaten them in the Community Shield earlier this season which means that they have an edge over the reigning EPL champions.

But today’s game could be a different ball game as coach Pep Guardiola knows what is at stake if they lose to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. A defeat to the Gunners will leave City four points away from the first spot and keep Arsenal on top of the league table.

A draw will be an advantage to Liverpool as they will go top of the league table if they defeat Brighton at 2 p.m. today.

2. Manchester City v Aston Villa

Another game that might help to decide the 2023-2024 Premier League title is the game between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

However, the game which will take place on April 3 will only be relevant in the title race if Manchester City beat Arsenal today.

Aston Villa are top-four hopefuls and they have tasted a 1-0 victory over City earlier this season which means that they have all it takes to stop City at the Etihad. A defeat at the hands of coach Unai Emery’s men could end City’s title hopes especially if other contenders keep winning their remaining games.

3. Manchester United v Liverpool

Liverpool’s biggest test in the remaining league games is their visit to Old Trafford to take on their age-long rivals, Manchester United.

The league game which will take place on April 7 is an opportunity for Liverpool to revenge their 4-3 defeat at the hands of United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

But revenge will not be the priority for coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys. The priority will be to grab the three points at Old Trafford and continue their push for a second Premier League title in four years.

4. Tottenham v Arsenal

Another Premier League game that looks like a final is the clash between two London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on April 28.

Arsenal would need to beat Tottenham Hotspur to stand a chance of winning the Premier League title for the first time in 20 years just like they did in 1971 and 2004.

Unfortunately for them, it will be a tough game to win given that Tottenham Hotspur are fighting to finish in the top four.

5. Aston Villa v Liverpool

On May 11, 2024, Jurgen Klopp will manage his final away league game as Liverpool’s coach. Apart from that, the away game could help The Reds win the league title.

Given that Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-0 at Anfield in September, Klopp’s men have more motivation going into the game. But the aspiration of Aston Villa finishing in the top four would make the game tougher than in their last meeting.

Note that if all the aforementioned games don’t do justice in the 2023-2024 Premier League title race, the last games involving the title contenders will make the difference.

On the last day of the league campaign on May 19, 2024, Arsenal will play Everton at the Emirates Stadium, Manchester City will take on West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, and Liverpool will take on Wolves at Anfield.