Nabane Speaks On Northerners Threatening To Vote Against Tinubu

Advertisement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabane, has reacted to the alleged threat by northerners to work against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Nabane, in an interview with Sunday Sun, noted that northerners are reportedly planning to work against the second term of Tinubu because they feel superior to others.

According to Nabane, the northerners should stop threatening other parts of the country because they are not the only ones in the country.

He, “You see, that is what I said that some people feel they are more superior to others. We are in this same country where all appointments are concentrated in one place. They did not complain and they are also still benefiting from the current system more than any other part of the country.

Advertisement

“Yes, Tinubu is appointing people from the South West and also appointing from the North. How many appointments has he given to people from the South-south apart from the statutory ones? The South-south has not benefited from crucial appointments like the head of NIMASA.

“My problem with them is that they are all interested in the Niger Delta Development Commission affairs but what about the North East Development Commission? Nobody from the South is hearing or talking anything about that Commission or arguing with them on who to appoint. They cannot be monopolising affairs in Niger Delta Development Commission when activities in the North East Development Commission are shrouded in secrecy.

“As for voting against Tinubu, that was why I said that I am only praying for him to have good health. They should also accept criticism because we want them to succeed. I won’t stop criticising him because I want him to succeed. But, some people should not claim ownership of this country where we all have equal rights.

Advertisement

“Based on statistics, we are even more than them. So, why should they feel that they own the country more than others? Why do they feel that they are more qualified than other parts of the country? There is no problem if they don’t want to vote for Tinubu because they are not the only people in the country to vote for Tinubu.

“Let them cast their votes and stop threatening other parts of the country. They have failed to understand that we have passed that stage. We, in the South, have made mistakes in the past, but now we are ready to correct those mistakes. We will vote for any southern candidate at the ballot box. It will never happen again.”