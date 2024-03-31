‘I Am Waiting For El-Rufai To Leave APC, I Will Reveal Things About Him’ – Nabena

Advertisement

A former Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has spoken on the crisis within the ruling party.

According to Nabena, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have infiltrated the party and are benefitting from the system than APC members.

The APC chieftain alleged that former Governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-Rufai destroyed the party and Nigeria in its entirety.

Speaking El-Rufai’s recent meeting with members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Nabena called for the former Governor to leave the ruling party, promising to drag him the day he leaves the party.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the 2023 and 2024 elections, Nabena told Sunday Sun, “APC did not lose the governorship election in Bayelsa state. Yes, we did not win, but we knew the politics involved in it. APC is now in a different era altogether. APC is no longer the party we know. The ruling party now has more PDP members than the founding members of the progressive party.

“It is even more painful that PDP members are benefitting from the system than the APC members. PDP members have infiltrated the APC 100 per cent. Take Rivers State for example, the APC members who politically fought for the party have now taken the back seat. In fact, they are not even there because nobody is seeing them again.

“In Bayelsa, they took PDP man into the State House Abuja and presented him as the candidate to win the governorship election. This is something I warned them when Comrade Oshiomhole refused to support the APC in Bayelsa state.

“Remember the election, and how Rotimi Amaechi also worked against Oshiomhole in Edo with the promise that Governor Godwin Obaseki will return to the APC if he wins with the PDP ticket. They made the same mistake in Bayelsa that Diri will join the APC if he wins the election. We are waiting to see.

“They also brought back Bauchi governor with the same arrangement that he would join the APC if he won his second tenure. The situation was even worse in Adamawa, where they worked against the APC and even molested APC members with security agents during the election, including the State party chairman.

“They said that the governor will join the APC but what has happened to the arrangement today? That was the same thing they did in Bayelsa state during the election last year. These people are not loyal to the party but loyal to their pockets. Anything goes and that is where we are where we are today.

“We are going for the Edo election again. There is already controversy over the choice of anointing of aspirants among the party chieftains. They disappointed somebody like Oshiomhole who wanted to bring a candidate. They caught his wings but he only managed to get a spare tyre position because that is what they believed that he deserved.

“All the problems Oshiomhole had as a national chairman was because of President Tinubu. Unfortunately, the set of people who fought him because of Tinubu are the ones dining with Tinubu now. The problem of APC is APC.

“I read recently that somebody like Mallam Nasir El-rufai is planning to join the SDP, but all I can say is that I am waiting for the day we will put up his resignation letter to leave the APC. He is among the people that caused problems for the APC and not only APC but also Nigeria.

“It is people like him that caused all the problems of insecurity we have in the northern part of the country. I will go after him when he resigns formally from our party and exposes even the role he played during the presidential primary election and why he wants to rock the boat because he was not made the vice president.

“I am waiting for the day he will leave the APC. I will remind him a lot of what he did in Kaduna, what he did in the country, what he did in the party and what he did during our party primaries. He thought as the lord, he was on top of his game. He is aggrieved that he could not get the ticket to be the vice president or super Minister. It will even be better for APC if he leaves the party. We will meet him in the field.”